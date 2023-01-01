Chicken caesar wraps in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Grayslake Dog n Suds
454 Center Street, Grayslake
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried or grilled seasoned chicken with shredded lettuce, Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese on a 12" spinach wrap.
More about Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL
SANDWICHES
Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL
1126 E Washington St, Grayslake
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.79
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, parmesan cheese & creamy caesar dressing.