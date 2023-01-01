Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Grayslake restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Grayslake Dog n Suds image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Grayslake Dog n Suds

454 Center Street, Grayslake

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fried or grilled seasoned chicken with shredded lettuce, Caesar dressing and shredded parmesan cheese on a 12" spinach wrap.
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.79
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, parmesan cheese & creamy caesar dressing.
More about Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL

