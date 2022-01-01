Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Grayslake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Grayslake Dog n Suds image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Grayslake Dog n Suds

454 Center St, Grayslake

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
Twisted Burger image

 

Twisted Burger

217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP$11.25
More about Twisted Burger
Consumer pic

 

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap
Tuscany Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and our fresh pesto dressing
Chicken Casear Wrap
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Jesse Oaks image

 

Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Jesse Oaks
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscany Chicken Wrap
Chicken Casear Wrap
Chicken Salad Wrap
More about Somethings Brewing Washington Street

