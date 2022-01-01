Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Grayslake
/
Grayslake
/
Chili
Grayslake restaurants that serve chili
Twisted Burger
217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE
No reviews yet
CHILI CHEESE DOG
$4.50
More about Twisted Burger
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
No reviews yet
Agave-Chili Brussels Sprouts [GF, VA, VGA]
$12.00
Brussels sprouts tossed in agave-chili sauce, topped with smoky bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, and cranberries. with ‘sprout chips’.
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Browse other tasty dishes in Grayslake
Chicken Rice Soup
Tuna Salad
Chicken Soup
Pies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Grayslake to explore
Vernon Hills
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Libertyville
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Gurnee
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fox Lake
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1308 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston