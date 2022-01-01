Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Grayslake

Go
Grayslake restaurants
Toast

Grayslake restaurants that serve chili

Twisted Burger image

 

Twisted Burger

217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE DOG$4.50
More about Twisted Burger
Item pic

 

Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Agave-Chili Brussels Sprouts [GF, VA, VGA]$12.00
Brussels sprouts tossed in agave-chili sauce, topped with smoky bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, and cranberries. with ‘sprout chips’.
More about Light the Lamp Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Grayslake

Chicken Rice Soup

Tuna Salad

Chicken Soup

Pies

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Grayslake to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1308 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston