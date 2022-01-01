Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Grayslake

Go
Grayslake restaurants
Toast

Grayslake restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Consumer pic

 

Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL
Item pic

 

Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless German Chocolate Cake [V, GF]$10.00
A double-stacked slice of flourless chocolate cake layered with coconut & toasted walnut caramel, served over strawberry sauce.
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
GF Vegan Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL

Browse other tasty dishes in Grayslake

Chicken Rice Soup

Chai Lattes

Bruschetta

Tuna Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Pies

Map

More near Grayslake to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston