Chocolate cake in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL
Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|GF Vegan Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
|Flourless German Chocolate Cake [V, GF]
|$10.00
A double-stacked slice of flourless chocolate cake layered with coconut & toasted walnut caramel, served over strawberry sauce.