Corn dogs in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Grayslake restaurants that serve corn dogs

Grayslake Dog n Suds image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Grayslake Dog n Suds

454 Center St, Grayslake

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corn Dog$3.29
The delicious classic fair favorite! A hot dog, battered and deep-fried to perfection.
Rover Corn Dog Basket
Corn Dog, half size fry, and chocolate pudding for our younger fans.
Mini Corn Dogs$5.69
The delicious classic fair favorite in bite-sized fun. 8 mini hot dogs, battered and deep-fried to perfection.
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
Jesse Oaks image

 

Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
More about Jesse Oaks

