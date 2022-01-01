Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Toast

Grayslake restaurants that serve patty melts

Twisted Burger image

 

Twisted Burger

217 Center St,, GRAYSLAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PATTY MELT$9.50
More about Twisted Burger
Consumer pic

 

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Patty Melt
Our 100% sirloin burger served on a grilled marble rye bread (or your other choice of sliced bread) with melted cheese...add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Jesse Oaks image

 

Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$7.99
This is the best Patti Melt you will ever have!!!
More about Jesse Oaks
Item pic

 

Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Patty Melt [VA, GFA, DFA]$16.00
Three wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with melty swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautee'd mushrooms, and our homemade burger sauce. Served on toasted marbled rye with your choice of side.
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$8.79
Our 100% sirloin burger served on grilled marble rye (or your choice of other sliced bread) with melted cheese....add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like!
More about Somethings Brewing Washington Street

