Patty melts in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve patty melts
Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|Patty Melt
Our 100% sirloin burger served on a grilled marble rye bread (or your other choice of sliced bread) with melted cheese...add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like
Jesse Oaks
18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake
|Patty Melt
|$7.99
This is the best Patti Melt you will ever have!!!
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
|Triple Patty Melt [VA, GFA, DFA]
|$16.00
Three wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with melty swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautee'd mushrooms, and our homemade burger sauce. Served on toasted marbled rye with your choice of side.
SANDWICHES
Somethings Brewing Washington Street
1126 E Washington St, Grayslake
|Patty Melt
|$8.79
Our 100% sirloin burger served on grilled marble rye (or your choice of other sliced bread) with melted cheese....add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like!