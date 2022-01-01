Pretzels in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Grayslake Dog n Suds
454 Center St, Grayslake
|Double Bacon Pretzel Burger
|$7.69
Two chargrilled burger patties topped with bacon, two slices of American cheese, homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed hearty pretzel bun.
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|Pretzel Twists 4 pk
|$6.50
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
|Pretzel Stix [V, VGA]
|$13.00
Four crisp baked pretzel sticks tossed in garlic butter and parmesan, served with beer mustard, honey butter and obatzda style cheese.
|Colossal Bavarian Pretzel Twist [VGA]
|$18.00
A Giant, 24 ounce warm and savory bavarian soft pretzel brushed with butter and parm, sprinkled with pretzel salt and served with house made german style cheese ball, beer mustard, honey butter, and hot lite it! cheese sauce. (These are huge!)