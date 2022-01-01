Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Grayslake restaurants that serve pretzels

Grayslake Dog n Suds image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Grayslake Dog n Suds

454 Center St, Grayslake

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Bacon Pretzel Burger$7.69
Two chargrilled burger patties topped with bacon, two slices of American cheese, homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed hearty pretzel bun.
More about Grayslake Dog n Suds
Consumer pic

 

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Twists 4 pk$6.50
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Pretzel Stix [V, VGA] image

 

Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Stix [V, VGA]$13.00
Four crisp baked pretzel sticks tossed in garlic butter and parmesan, served with beer mustard, honey butter and obatzda style cheese.
Colossal Bavarian Pretzel Twist [VGA]$18.00
A Giant, 24 ounce warm and savory bavarian soft pretzel brushed with butter and parm, sprinkled with pretzel salt and served with house made german style cheese ball, beer mustard, honey butter, and hot lite it! cheese sauce. (These are huge!)
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Twist$1.50
More about Somethings Brewing Washington Street

