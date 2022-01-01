Quesadillas in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve quesadillas
Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
82 E Center St, Grayslake
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.79
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.79
A crispy grilled wrap filled with scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Includes a side of salsa and sour cream as well as our famous grilled and seasoned tater babies.
Jesse Oaks
18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
SANDWICHES
Somethings Brewing Washington Street
1126 E Washington St, Grayslake
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$9.79
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.79
Seasoned Chicken, melted cheddar and mozzarella in a grilled pita. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips included on the side
****No other side dish is included