Quesadillas in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants
Grayslake restaurants that serve quesadillas

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

82 E Center St, Grayslake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.79
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.79
A crispy grilled wrap filled with scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Includes a side of salsa and sour cream as well as our famous grilled and seasoned tater babies.
More about Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St
Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Quesadilla$6.99
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
More about Jesse Oaks
SANDWICHES

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

1126 E Washington St, Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.79
Chicken Quesadilla$8.79
Seasoned Chicken, melted cheddar and mozzarella in a grilled pita. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips included on the side
****No other side dish is included
More about Somethings Brewing Washington Street

