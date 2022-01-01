Tacos in Grayslake
Grayslake restaurants that serve tacos
More about Jesse Oaks
Jesse Oaks
18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake
|Verde Pork Taco
|$2.75
Pulled pork, Queso Fresca, green salsa, cilantro and Onions
|Chicken Soft Corn Taco
|$2.75
|Mexican Steak Taco
|$3.50
More about Light the Lamp Brewery
Light the Lamp Brewery
2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake
|Flank Steak Taco [GFA, DFA]
|$5.00
Braised Flank Steak, roasted garlic aioli, pico, pickled red onion, cotija
|Cactus Jack's Taco [V, VGA, GFA, DFA]
|$3.50
Roasted peppers, jackfruit and nopales cactus, cotija and pickled habanero.
|Ground Beef Taco [GFA, DFA]
|$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, queso sauce, pickled jalapeno, pico