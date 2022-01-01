Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Grayslake

Grayslake restaurants that serve tacos

Jesse Oaks

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake

Verde Pork Taco$2.75
Pulled pork, Queso Fresca, green salsa, cilantro and Onions
Chicken Soft Corn Taco$2.75
Mexican Steak Taco$3.50
Light the Lamp Brewery

2 S. Lake Street, Grayslake

Flank Steak Taco [GFA, DFA]$5.00
Braised Flank Steak, roasted garlic aioli, pico, pickled red onion, cotija
Cactus Jack's Taco [V, VGA, GFA, DFA]$3.50
Roasted peppers, jackfruit and nopales cactus, cotija and pickled habanero.
Ground Beef Taco [GFA, DFA]$4.00
Seasoned ground beef, queso sauce, pickled jalapeno, pico
