Grayslake Dog n Suds

So Dog Gone Good...

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

454 Center St • $

Avg 4.4 (623 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$4.05
Our classic fries, plus a cup of cheese for your dipping or pouring pleasure.
Texas Burger$5.29
A Dog n Suds original! Two chargrilled burger patties, topped with our signature Coney Sauce, homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed triple bun.
Charco Cheeseburger$3.35
A sizzling chargrilled burger topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
Coney Dog$3.99
We start with a 100% all-beef Red Hot Chicago hot dog, steamed bun, then top it with our signature Dog n Suds Coney Sauce and chopped onions.
Double Charco Cheeseburger$4.95
Two sizzling chargrilled burger patties topped with American cheese, our homemade special sauce and lettuce, served on a steamed bun.
Chicago Hot Dog$3.39
An all beef Red Hot Chicago hot dog with mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomatoes, pickle, sport peppers, and celery salt on a steamed bun.
French Fries$2.75
Corn Dog$2.99
The delicious classic fair favorite! A hot dog, battered and deep-fried to perfection.
Dog n Suds Root Beer
Hot Dog$3.19
We start with a 100% all-beef Red Hot Chicago hot dog, steamed bun and toppings of your choice.
Location

454 Center St

Grayslake IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
