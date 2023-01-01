Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Grayson

Grayson restaurants
Grayson restaurants that serve grilled chicken

San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina

2115 Loganville Highway Bldg 1 Suite 102, Grayson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grilled Chicken$6.95
Blinky's - 1711 Athens Hwy STE 400 Grayson Ga 30017

1711 Athens Highway, Grayson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Topped off with lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled or raw onions, ketchup, mustard & mayo. Add $3 for Combo (Combo served with fries and a med drink)
Katie's Sports Bar & Grill - 1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140

1950 Grayson HighwayUnit #140, Grayson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
