Steak tacos in Grayson
Grayson restaurants that serve steak tacos
More about San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina
San Lucas Tex Mex & Cantina
2115 Loganville Highway Bldg 1 Suite 102, Grayson
|Tacos Churrasco Steak Meal
|$16.95
|Tacos Steak Meal
|$16.95
More about Don Jose Taco Bar & Grill
Don Jose Taco Bar & Grill
1932 Grayson Hwy Unit 103, Grayson
|15. lunch 2 Tacos, Steak Served with Onions & Cilantro, Rice, and Beans
|$9.99
|Steak Taco Salad
|$12.99
Grilled steak, with onions, lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans, guacamole, and sour cream
|7 kids Grilled Chicken or steak Taco, Rice, & Beans
|$5.25
Pollo a la plancha, arroz y frijoles