Graystone Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
3711 Monroe Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3711 Monroe Road
De Pere WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu’s dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Bona Fide Juicery
Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.
Island Sushi Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!