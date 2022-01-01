Go
Toast

Graystone Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

3711 Monroe Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)

Popular Items

Cali Turkey$13.99
Oven-roasted turkey, premium bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and fresh avocado. Served in a garlic herbed tortilla with roasted garlic aioli.
Traditional Wings$10.99
Ten of our traditional-style flappers, shaken in any of our signature sauces.
Butterflied Lake Perch$18.99
Hand breaded filets fried golden brown. Served with French fries, dinner roll, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
BYO Pizza
Choose from one of our hand-worked garlic butter crust or crunchy thin style crust and add your favorite toppings. Layered with homemade marinara and our specialty house mozzarella cheese blend.
Ranch Dressing$0.59
Boneless Wings$10.99
Ten all-white meat with savory breading, shaken in any of our signature sauces.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Four juicy, lightly breaded white meat tenders fried golden brown and served atop a bed of crispy fries. Served with a side of one of our signature sauces.
Basket Chips & Vidalia Dip$5.99
Our home-made chips served with Vidalia onion dip.
Signature Burger$10.99
Half-pound double patty burger served on a toasted brioche or oat topped wheat bun.
Ale House Cod$15.99
Atlantic cod tempura beer battered and fried golden brown. Served with French fries, dinner roll, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3711 Monroe Road

De Pere WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

The team at Bleu Restaurant & Lounge has earned a reputation in the community for fine food since 2012. Housed in the renovated Reedsville Granary, Bleu’s dining spaces offer plenty of character with original exposed wood beams and plank flooring. We pride ourselves with a very loyal and passionate staff. We consider our team a big family, valuing each of the ideas they bring forward to enhance our guests experiences.

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bona Fide Juicery

No reviews yet

Juice & Smoothie Bar! We're all about healthy quick options! We have smoothies, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, and light food option.

Island Sushi Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston