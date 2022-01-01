Go
Grayze

A Modern Grayzing Adventure | Restaurant | Bar| Event Venue | Catering | 521 E. Grayson St.

521 E Grayson

Popular Items

Beer Braised Beef Short Rib$13.00
Boneless short rib, smoked cheddar corn pudding, green chili chamoy
Ma Frittes$7.50
Grayze's famous house fries with house made ketchup & aioli
The Mac$9.00
Home on the Range Burger$17.50
Bison burger, smoked blue cheese, fried onion strings, whole leaf mixed greens, chipotle roasted tomato, ranch goddess dressing
Tres Pescas$15.00
3 Blackened Mahi tacos, shrimp pineapple salsa, chipotle crema, cilantro slaw
Street Corn$7.00
Queso Classico$13.00
Grilled 5 cheese sandwich, buttered sourdough, tomato marmalade, grain mustard
Grayze Burger$13.00
Toasted challah bun, freedom cheese, garden fixings
The Mac$10.00
gruyere, white cheddar, manchego, fontina, caramelized onions
Caulicious$13.00
Roasted cauliflower, tahini vinagrette, grilled lemon, basil
Location

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
