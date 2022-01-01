Go
Graze 1885

116 Main St • $

Avg 5 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$12.99
This loaded salad comes crispy leaf lettuce, shredded cheddar, tomato, cucumber, avocado, egg, diced chicken and served with Ranch Dressing
Orchard Farm House Salad$7.99
Spring Mix topped with apples, cranberries, red onions, bacon, tomatoes, gorgonzola, candied pecans and served with our house made vinaigrette.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Choose between Fried or grilled chicken, Bacon, cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato and lots of ranch dressing
California Wrap$9.25
Turkey, Feta cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and cucumbers wrapped in a spinach wrap and dressed with our house Avocado dressing
Spicy Honey BBQ Wrap$8.99
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, Mike's Hot Honey, Hot peppers and dressed with our BBQ Ranch dressing
KETO Salad$12.99
NEW FOR SUMMER! This salad is for all you KETO lovers.....it has bacon, chicken, cucumbers, radishes, feta, blueberries, tomatoes, carrots and an egg. Served over baby spinach with your choice of dressing
Iced Sweet Tea
Mike's Hot Honey Fried Chicken$9.99
Fried chicken served on a toasted honey bun topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Ranch dressing and a drizzle of Mikes Hot Honey. YUM!
1885 Grilled Ham & Cheese$8.85
Ham, Swiss, Havarti, and Tomato
Signature Chicken$9.89
Grilled Chicken, avocado, Havarti Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

116 Main St

Vincennes IN

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
