Graze 1885
Come in and enjoy!
116 Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116 Main St
Vincennes IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Vincennes Pub 'N' Grub
Located in downtown Vincennes, IN, we specialize in BBQ, Beef Brisket, Ribs and More. Also try out our tasty Craft Burgers, and Sandwiches!
Procopio's Pizza & Pasta
Procopios is a local authentic Italian restaurant located on the renovated 2nd Street in Vincennes, IN. Our restaurant has unique Sicilian pasta dishes, appetizers, salads and we also make various types of pizzas including our famous stuffed pizza. We have wine, beer and liquor.
Bobe's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Impressed Coffee
Come in and enjoy!