Graze Craze

When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect!

Ingredients:

Sliced Cracker Cheese

Mozzarella Cheese

Asparagus

Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower

Sweet Peppers

Peppered Salami

Hot Soppresata

Sweet Coppa

Italian Prosciutto

Artisan Seed Bread

Tomatoes

Berries

Spicy Mustard

House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip

