Go
Toast

Graze Craze

Come in and enjoy!

12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Gone Grazey Classic
The Gone Grazey Classic
The Gone Grazey Classic$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic
The Sweet & Grazey
The Gone Grazey Classic
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian$12.00
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic
The Sweet & Grazey
The Gone Grazey Classic
See full menu

Location

12800 S. Memorial Drive Suite A

Bixby OK

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ah-Sigh-e

No reviews yet

Goodness In Every Bite

Inheritance Juicery

No reviews yet

Inheritance provides the highest quality of juice and food, only grown organically to preserve and pass on an inheritance of health and life.

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0108

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston