Graze Craze Mount Juliet

We specialize in building charcuterie boards and boxes to help you celebrate everything! #fancyfeast

151 Adams Lane

Popular Items

The Gone Grazey Classic
The Gone Grazey Classic$110.00
Grazey for Keto
When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect!
Ingredients:
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Asparagus
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Spicy Mustard
House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip
The Grazey for Keto$22.00
Gourmet Pickle Box$18.00
The Gone Grazey Classic$22.00
Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
See full menu

Location

Mount Juliet TN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

