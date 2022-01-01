Graze Craze

Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!

Ingredients:

Grapes

Sliced Cracker Cheese

Hatch Chile Cheese

Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers

Sweet Peppers

Peppered Salami

Hot Soppresata

Sweet Coppa

Italian Prosciutto

Artisan Seed Bread

Tomatoes

Berries

Chocolate Bark

Mixed Nuts

Spicy Mustard

House-made Jam

House-made Hummus

