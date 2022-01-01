Go
Graze Craze - Sandy, Utah

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Gone Grazey Classic$22.00
The Gone Grazey Classic$12.00
Our Classic Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
Gourmet Pickle Box$18.00
The Grazey for Keto$12.00
When you want to stay within your dietary needs. The Keto Grab & Graze is perfect!
Ingredients:
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
Asparagus
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Sweet Peppers
Peppered Salami
Hot Soppresata
Sweet Coppa
Italian Prosciutto
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Spicy Mustard
House-made Cottage Cheese Dill Dip
The Gone Grazey Classic$90.00
The Vegegrazian - Vegetarian$12.00
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
Location

80 E 10600 S

Sandy UT

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

