Graze Craze

The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!

Ingredients:

Grapes

Sliced Cracker Cheese

Hatch Chile Cheese

Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers

Sweet Peppers

Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower

Asparagus

Artisan Seed Bread

Tomatoes

Berries

Chocolate Bark

Mixed Nuts

Spicy Mustard

House-made Jam

House-made Hummus

