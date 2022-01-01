Go
Graze Craze

501 S. Mustang Rd Suite R

Popular Items

The Gourmet Pickle Box
The Grazey for Keto$18.00
The Gone Grazey Classic
Vegegrazian - Vegetarian
The Vegetarian Grab & Graze is perfect for that lunch time pick-me-up that won’t leave you in a daze late afternoon!
Ingredients:
Grapes
Sliced Cracker Cheese
Hatch Chile Cheese
Rosemary and Cracked Pepper Crackers
Sweet Peppers
Bite-size Broccoli and Cauliflower
Asparagus
Artisan Seed Bread
Tomatoes
Berries
Chocolate Bark
Mixed Nuts
Spicy Mustard
House-made Jam
House-made Hummus
The Gone Grazey Classic$90.00
The Sweet & Grazey
The Gone Grazey Classic$18.00
Location

Yukon OK

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
