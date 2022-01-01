Go
Toast

Graze Provisions + Libations

Come in and enjoy!

520 North 4th St

No reviews yet

Location

520 North 4th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Graze Provisions + Libations

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Bowl Poké

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MacKenzie Pub

No reviews yet

We're an American Bar with a Scotch Flavor,
& known for one of the best craft beer selections
in the area... But we have become so much more!
We'll surprise you with our uncommon twist on pub fare classics,
a variety of beverages & plenty of entertainment!

WSRG Cloud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston