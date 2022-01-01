Go
Toast

Pawn Run Bar + Kitchen

Relaxed environment with great cocktails and food.

485 Boy Scout Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

485 Boy Scout Rd

Deer Park MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deep Creek Seafood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch’s At Silver Tree

No reviews yet

Fine Dining in a Casual Atmosphere

MoonShadow

No reviews yet

Eat.Real.Food.

Ari's Pizza & Wings

No reviews yet

Ari’s pizza is a locally owned Family business. We take pride in our homemade hand tossed dough and special sauce! We strive to please our customers with amazing food and friendly service. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston