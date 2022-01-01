Go
Toast

Graze Provisions + Libations

Come in and enjoy!

520 N 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Corn$4.00
Add on Cornbread$1.00
Return of the Mac&Cheese$4.00
Summer Bowl$17.00
Big K.R.I.T. Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Everything Bun, Ranch dressing, Mixed Greens, heirloom tomatoes, turkey bacon, Mambo Sauce
Fantasia Fried Chicken$6.00
Southern Hospitality$19.00
Caribe Bowl$16.00
Beyonce Lavendar Lemonade$3.50
Blueberry lavender lemonade.
Water$1.50
See full menu

Location

520 N 4th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WSRG Cloud Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Rooftop Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MacKenzie Pub

No reviews yet

We're an American Bar with a Scotch Flavor,
& known for one of the best craft beer selections
in the area... But we have become so much more!
We'll surprise you with our uncommon twist on pub fare classics,
a variety of beverages & plenty of entertainment!

Fish Bowl Poké

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston