Graze Street AMI

Floridays Woodfire Grill and Bar

No reviews yet

Celebrating all things Florida!

We’re not just seafood and orange groves - we’ve got acres of farmland producing strawberries, tomatoes, okra, green beans and a variety of greens. We have a rich heritage of southern cooking and family gatherings.

Our bones are classic old school Florida Fish House, done with a lot of personality and a little dash of “quirkiness”. Expect to be greeted by a manatee hanging from the ceiling and to feel like you stepped into a scene from a 1960’s postcard.

