Go
Toast

Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON

Come in and enjoy!

Warrenton VA

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Graze Sauce DIP$0.75
our house-made creamy sauce w/black pepper and citrus
Single BYOB$8.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
Single Graze Chicken$9.95
chicken cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Breaded Cheese Curds$3.75
Wisconsin white-cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and deep fried in peanut oil
Remoulade Dip$0.75
our house-made rich, creamy and tangy garlic sauce
Double Graze Burger$10.95
cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Single Graze Burger$8.95
cheeseburger w/lettuce, tomato, onion, and ‘graze’ sauce (mayo-based w/black pepper and citrus)
Fries$2.75
crispy skin-on fries cooked in peanut oil & tossed in our special seasoning
Double BYOB$10.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
Maple Chipotle Dip$0.75
our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

Warrenton VA

Warrenton VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

O'Briens Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carousel Frozen Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Natural Marketplace

No reviews yet

We offer you the highest quality ingredients and cooking with integrity. 95% of everything we use is ORGANIC, fresh, whole, and nutrient-packed. You will not find chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, preservatives, coloring, artificial flavorings, additives, fillers, white sugar, bleached flour, or hydrogenated oils in our food.

Wort Hog Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston