Graze

111 Woodland Avenue

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)

Fried Chicken$22.00
Curry$18.00
Summer Melon Salad - HALF$7.00
Heirloom Proscuitto Flatbread$15.00
Caesar Salad HALF$6.00
House Salad HALF$6.00
Coconut Cake TAKEOUT$7.00
Summer Kebabs TAKEOUT$15.00
FAM Fish Tacos$50.00
Carolina Fries FULL$16.00
Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

111 Woodland Avenue

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm




