Graze
Come in and enjoy!
111 Woodland Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Woodland Avenue
Lexington KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Biscuit Belly- Lexington KY
Come in and enjoy!
Ranada’s Kitchen Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
Come enjoy our spacious dining lot or order curbside to pick-up for a safe, fun, and tasty experience!
Spalding's Bakery
Doughnuts and other baked goods since 1929