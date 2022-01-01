Go
Graze Gourmet ToGo

Graze Gourmet ToGo
Fresh Ingredients - Cooked from Scratch.
Chicken Lips & Chicken Lip Accessories
Family Dinner Packages
Awesome Sandwiches
Soups, Salads & Desserts

345 S Dubuque St • $$

Avg 3.5 (98 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Chz - Jumbo$26.00
Feeds 8-10 People
Mac & Chz - One Pint$6.00
Feeds 1-2 People
12 Chicken Lips$36.00
Our World Famous Chicken Lips are made from Voluptuous chicken breast tenders. They are breaded with flour and buttermilk and fried. Then they are tossed in our Hot Lip Sauce and served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Lips Rule
Big Island Burgers (4) Large$17.00
Spicy chicken sliders seasoned with thai green curry and topped with mango slaw.
4 Chicken Lips$13.00
Lips Rule
Lips Rule
Mac & Chz - One Quart$11.00
Feeds 4-5 People
1 Chicken Lip$3.25
Lips Rule
Lips Rule
Big Island Burgers (9) Jumbo$36.00
Spicy chicken sliders seasoned with thai green curry and topped with mango slaw.
Big Island Burgers (2) Small$9.00
Spicy chicken sliders seasoned with thai green curry and topped with mango slaw.
Extravaganza for 4$59.00
12 World Famous Chicken Lips
Large Mac & Cheese
Large Green Beans
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
345 S Dubuque St

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
