Creative Casual Cuisine.

863 Houston Northcutt Blvd.

Popular Items

Cornflake Crusted Catfish$18.50
Butterbean Succotash, Tomato-Onion Jam & Honey Tobasco Mayo
Fried Pork Chop$19.50
Carolina Gold Red Rice, Green Beans & Green Tomato Chow Chow
Lobster Mac n Cheese$15.50
Lobster, Three Cheese Blend, Panko
Pomme Frites$7.50
French Fries tossed in Truffle Oil and Parmesan with a side of Garlic Aioli
Soft Shell Crab$19.00
One Cornmeal Crusted Fried Softie with Butterbean Succotash, Tomato-Onion Jam & Honey Tobasco Mayo
Graze Salad$6.50
Mesclun, Sunflower Seeds, Beets, Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette
Citrus-Chili Short Rib Tacos$13.50
Honey-chipotle Crema & Mango Relish
Wild Mushroom Pappradelle$15.50
Goat Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach, Pinenuts & Truffle Oil
7oz Prime Filet Mignon$29.50
Bleu Cheese Crusted with Cippolini Onions, Mushrooms, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Spinich & Demi Glace
Chicken & Waffles$18.50
Joyce Farms Boneless Chicken Breast Honey Butter & Real Maple Syrup

Location

863 Houston Northcutt Blvd.

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
