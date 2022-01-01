Go
Toast

Grazers

Serving creative casual fare including grass-fed burgers from Vermont farms, specialty hand-cut fries, delicious salads, and lots of vegetarian choices too.

192 Boxwood Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Avocado Grilled Chicken Club$13.75
Grilled chicken breast, VT cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, tomato, garlic aioli
Hot Honey Fried Chicken$13.75
Bacon BBQ Burger$14.25
VT beef, applewood smoked bacon, VT cheddar, bbq sauce, onion ring, arugula, tomato
Southern Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken breast, house made pickles, Grazers secret sauce
Barn Burner$14.25
VT ground beef, fresh jalapeno, habanero cheddar, arugula, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli
Farm Burger$14.75
VT ground beef, fried egg, local cheddar, bacon, arugula, Grazer's secret sauce
Green Mountain Burger$15.00
VT ground beef, Bayley Hazen Blue Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli
The Grazer$13.75
VT ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, local cheddar, Grazer's secret sauce
Poutine$10.75
black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds
See full menu

Location

192 Boxwood Street

Williston VT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Citizen Cider

No reviews yet

Welcome to our American Cider Pub, where we believe that food and cider are better together! We are proud to work with tons of local growers and makers in our quest to bring good food to the people. Cheers!

What Ales You

No reviews yet

What Ales you is the last of the original bars that exists in it original form. Alumni from the 70’s through 2010’s will walk down the stairs and see the same familiar place.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston