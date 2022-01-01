Go
  • GRAZERS Restaurant

GRAZERS updated HOURS are 11am until 5 pm - Monday thru Saturday - Closed Sundays

123 North Water Street • $

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

BAKED POTATO
Load Up Your Own Baked Potato, Just the Way You Want It!
WARM PITA & HUMMUS$3.95
Quickly add a side of your favorite hummus with a warm pita cut into triangles.
CHOCOLATE CHIP ENERGY BITES$3.75
3 of GRAZERS Own Chocolate Chip Energy Bites. Vegan & Gluten-Free. Made with Sunbutter, not Peanut Butter.
MACARONI & CHEESE
Large macaroni noodles coated in a creamy, comforting, four-cheese sauce.
BOTTLE of WATER$1.50
Deer Park or similar
BROWN RICE BOWL
Begin with Organic, Non-GMO, Brown Rice Steamed with Only Water - No Salt, Oil, or Seasonings
QUESADILLA
The ONLY Place Around Where You Can Customize Your Own Quesadilla! (Allow Extra Time)
Hint: For an Amazing Vegan/Dairy-Free Option, Choose Hummus Inside Instead of Cheese!
SALAD
A Bowl Full of Organic, Spring-Mix Salad Greens Topped with Whatever Makes You Happy
WRAP
Choose from a White, Wheat or Garlic Wrap and Then Stuff it with Your Favorite Fillings
WARM PITA$1.50
Add a Side of Warm Pita to your meal.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

123 North Water Street

Kent OH

