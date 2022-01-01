Go
Graze Smoke House

At GRAZE, we smoke the finest bbq and create the tastiest meat snacks around. From our 16 hour brisket, to our handcrafted jerky and cured meats. Only exceptional ingredients make their way into our kitchen and recipes. Every bit at Graze speaks for itself. Come on down, it's grazin time!

PIZZA • BBQ • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

529 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

Bull Rider$22.00
Pulled Beef Nachos$20.00
BBQ Chicken Salad$22.00
Chicken Noodle Soup$8.00
Burnt Ends (1/4lb)$14.00
12 PC Wings$13.00
House Burger$16.00
Chicken Nuggets N' Fries$12.00
American Classic$20.00
Trifecta$32.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

529 Central Ave

Cedarhurst NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

