Go
Toast

Graziano's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

12 River Walk Mall

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sausage and pepers Sub$10.50
16" Supreme$20.54
BBQ CHICKEN CALZONE$13.50
Steak & Cheese Roll$11.50
Supreme Calzone$13.50
Cosmo Sub$9.99
16" All Meat Pizza$20.54
Angelo Calzone (Pep/sau/mush/garlic/basil$13.50
Spinach & Cheese Roll$10.50
Ham & Cheese Roll$10.50
See full menu

Location

12 River Walk Mall

S Charleston WV

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bucket

No reviews yet

Friendly and Fun Restaurant and Bar, with a WV twist! Great Food, Pepperoni Rolls, Wings, Burgers and sooo much more! Your gonna love this place!!!

Happy Days Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Husson's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge

No reviews yet

It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It will be the perfect mix of Island Seafood Dishes and more all seasoned to perfection. Along with Music & Culture all under one roof .
We offer Dine-In or Take Out

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston