Grazie Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
23207 Bothell Everett HWY • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
23207 Bothell Everett HWY
Bothell WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Fish Sushi Bothell Location
Come in and enjoy!
Ivar's
Ivar's Seafood Bar in Bothell, WA.
Mercurys Coffee Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Russell's Restaurant & Loft
Please park in one of the reserved stalls and call upon arrival we will come to you, or stop by our hostess stand to pick up your order.