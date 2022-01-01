Go
Grazie Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

23207 Bothell Everett HWY • $$

Avg 4.7 (2096 reviews)

Popular Items

classic caesar salad (side)$8.00
romaine, classic dressing, lemon, croutons and parmesan
chicken chopped salad (large)$16.00
roasted chicken, salami, onion, tomato, cucumber and garbanzos with rotini pasta, parmasan and romaine
penne al pesto$19.00
tossed with our homemade basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts and romano
spaghettini pomodoro$19.00
our house made pear tomato sauce with fresh basil and parmesan
pollo parmesan$31.00
lightly breaded chicken breast baked with marinara and cream sauces, mozzarella and parmesan, served with
spaghettini bolognese$23.00
house made traditional hearty meat sauce, with grilled sausage links, spicy links on request
tortellini gorgonzola$21.00
cheese filled fresh pasta in gorgonzola basil pesto sauce, topped with pine nuts
lasagna$26.00
fresh pasta layered with sausage, romano, mozzarella and ricotta, topped with meat sauce, pesto cream and
fettucine alfredo$19.00
classic cream sauce with garlic and parmesan
oodles of noodles$7.00
bow tie pasta with butter and parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

23207 Bothell Everett HWY

Bothell WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:15 am - 3:55 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

