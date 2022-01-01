Go
Grazie Ristorante

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

16943 Southcenter Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)

Popular Items

Spaghetti ai Funghi$20.00
Sautéed wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, garlic, & spaghetti pasta, tossed in a white wine and stock sauce with a touch of cream, topped with goat cheese and Parmesan cheese
Grazie House Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and homemade croutons, with Grazie's own creamy Italian dressing
Lasagna$26.00
Baked pasta with layers of ground pork sausage, ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheeses, covered in marinara sauce & creamy pesto béchamel sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese
Linguine di Mare$28.00
Wild prawns, seasonal wild caught fish, scallops, mussels & linguine pasta, tossed with your choice of Romano cream sauce OR spicy tomato broth, topped with Romano cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo$19.00
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a classic creamy Parmesan & garlic sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese & green onions
Spaghetti & Meatballs$23.00
Fresh homemade, hearty Italian meat sauce & spaghetti pasta, with two veal meatballs, topped with Romano cheese
*Meatballs are not Gluten or Dairy free
Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
Fettucine pasta, classic cream sauce with garlic, cream and parmesan cheese
Caprese Salad$15.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices & basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt
Pane Toscano$9.00
Toasted sourdough bread, topped with mozzarella, parmesan and herbed garlic butter
Ingredients cannot be omitted, prepared for oven beforehand.
Penne al Pollo$21.00
Sautéed chicken breast pieces, mushrooms, fresh diced tomatoes & penne pasta, tossed in a marsala, tomato sauce, topped with Romano cheese and green onions
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

16943 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

