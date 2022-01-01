Go
Toast

Grease Monkey Burger Shop & Social Club

Come in and enjoy!

200 North Mesquite Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mini Burger w/ FF & Small Drink$6.00
1/3 LB burger w/ either swiss or american and veggies
Beef BYO (1/3 LB)$6.00
Build your own 1/3 LB beef burger
Angry Burger$9.00
Patty of choice topped with roasted green chilis, fried jalapenos, ghost pepper salsa, and ghost pepper cheese
Black N' Blue Burger$9.00
Patty of choice with cajun blackened seasoning topped with crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing, swiss cheese, and topped w/ crispy onion strings
Fried Pickles$6.00
Battered and fried pickle slices served w/ ranch dressing
Beef BYO (1/2 LB)$7.00
Build your own 1/2 LB beef burger
Hand-Cut Fries$2.50
Side of hand-cut fries
Lunch Beef$5.75
Fountain Soft Drink$2.25
Coke Products
Fried Bacon Chipotle Burger$9.00
Patty of choice topped with chipotle bbq sauce, battered and fried bacon slice, cheddar cheese, and topped with crispy onion strings.
See full menu

Location

200 North Mesquite Street

Arlington TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hurtado Barbecue

No reviews yet

Tex-Mex barbecue located in the heart of Arlington, Texas.

Old School Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Restaurant506

No reviews yet

Excellent food is only the start of your experience at Restaurant506. We combine classic cooking methods with fresh ingredients to create delicious tasting food that is artfully presented. Together with our attentive team of servers, we strive to be sure that your experience at our restaurant is absolutely perfect.

Hayters Bar & Taco Lounge

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails made fresh in the heart of downtown Arlington.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston