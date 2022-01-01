Go
Toast

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

Experience the Difference!

210 North Bay Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Oregon$18.50
Warm Lobster with Truffle Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Texas$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Mango Habanero Aioli & Jalapeno Crisps
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Mac & Cheese$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
Maine$18.00
Cold Lobster, Mayo & Chive
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Arizona$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Lemon Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Connecticut$18.00
Warm Lobster, Warm Drawn Butter, Chive & Lemon Wedge
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Massachusetts$18.00
House Made Lobster Salad
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
See full menu

Location

210 North Bay Avenue

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Stop by and enjoy our open air deck dinning overlooking the bay!

Bird & Betty's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Located on the South End of Long Beach Island, NJ. Serving LBI's Favorite Pizza, Pasta, Seafood and more for 41 years! Come in and enjoy or grab take-out!

Biggy's Beach Grill

No reviews yet

Easy going locale with tropical flair, outdoor seating & a casual menu of island stylefood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston