Great American Lobster Roll Co.

3012 Boardwalk

Chicken Tenders$9.00
4 Tenders with Choice of Barbeque, Hot Sauce, or Honey Mustard
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Tots$12.50
Fried Potato Tots with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
California$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Wasabi-Avocado-Cucumber Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Connecticut$18.00
Warm Lobster, Warm Drawn Butter, Chive & Lemon Wedge
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Bisque$7.50
Chunks of Lobster in a Creamy Bisque
Arizona$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Lemon Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Lobster Mac & Cheese$10.50
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
Maine$18.00
Cold Lobster, Mayo & Chive
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Texas$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Mango Habanero Aioli & Jalapeno Crisps
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Hawaii$18.50
Warm Lobster with Butter & Pineapple Aioli
Served on a Grilled Buttered Roll with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
3012 Boardwalk

Wildwood NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Cattle -n- Clover

The Wood

Shamrock Beef and Beer

Trio North Wildwood

North Wildwoods newest American Gastro Eatery specializing in serving high-quality food, filling the void between fine dining and bar fare. Guests can build their dinner from our small plate choices, or choose from our large plate section such as steak, pork chop, rotisserie duck, seafood, or a combination of both.

