Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Experience The Difference!
3012 Boardwalk
Popular Items
Location
3012 Boardwalk
Wildwood NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Cattle -n- Clover
Come in and enjoy!
The Wood
Come in and enjoy!
Shamrock Beef and Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Trio North Wildwood
North Wildwoods newest American Gastro Eatery specializing in serving high-quality food, filling the void between fine dining and bar fare. Guests can build their dinner from our small plate choices, or choose from our large plate section such as steak, pork chop, rotisserie duck, seafood, or a combination of both.