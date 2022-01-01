Go
Great American Pub

Community focused restaurant located in the historic district. Live music, great food and drinks. Private events and amazing outside dining.

148 bridge street

Popular Items

Traditional Pizza$12.00
Imported Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Linguine Crab & Shrimp$20.00
Garlic herb butter and roasted tomatoes
American Burger$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with chips and a pickle
Palm Beach Salad$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado tomato, hard cooked egg, and honey vinaigrette
Spinach & Ricotta$13.00
White pizza with garlic and mozzarella
Drunken Shrimp Linguine$19.00
Vodka tomato cream sauce with bacon
Tortelloni & Chicken$17.00
Sundried tomato and pesto cream sauce
Bubba Burger$15.00
Cheddar, BBQ, and bacon
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Monterey jack and cheddar stuffed inside a flour tortilla. Side of pico de gallo and sour cream
Location

148 bridge street

phoenixville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

