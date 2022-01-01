Go
Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

$$

148 Bridge Street

Phoenixville, PA 19460

Hours

Directions

Menu

Most Popular

Impossible Burger (Vegan)
$14.00

Carmelized Onions & Cheddar

Popular
Palm Beach Salad
$17.00

Crab, shrimp, avacado, tomatoes, onion, hard cooked egg & honey vinaigrette

Popular
Build Your Burger
$14.00

Served with potato chips

Popular
Fingers and Fries
$11.00

Honey Mustard

Popular
Traditional Pizza
$11.00
Popular
Cheesesteak Springrolls
$11.00

Spicy Ketchup

Popular
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$12.00

Topped with Provolone on a Sweet potato roll

Popular
1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings
$9.00

Blue Cheese and Celery

Popular
Brisket Soft Tacos
$16.00

Queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole

Popular
Fiesta Chicken Salad
$14.00

Avacado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips and chipotle ranch

Popular

Brisket

Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$12.00

Topped with Provolone on a Sweet potato roll

Popular
Brisket Soft Tacos
$16.00

Queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole

Popular

Buffalo Wings

1/2 Dozen Buffalo Wings
$9.00

Blue Cheese and Celery

Popular

Chicken Salad

Fiesta Chicken Salad
$14.00

Avacado, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onion, tortilla chips and chipotle ranch

Popular
Attributes and Amenities

check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville PA 19460

