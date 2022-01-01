Go
Great American Pub

outside seating available & online ordering available for take out.
https://www.toasttab.com/great-american-pub-phoenixville

148 Bridge Street

Popular Items

French Fries$5.00
Served with a side of ketchup
The American Classic$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with chips and a pickle
Spinach, Crab and Artichoke Dip$14.00
Served with grilled pita and tortilla chips
Meat Lovers Pizza$14.00
Ham, pepperoni and sausage
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar cheese sauce and Honey Mustard
Fingers and Fries$12.00
Served with honey mustard and ketchup for dipping
Avocado Toast$9.00
Everything bagel seasoning, micro greens and lime on country rye
Brownie Sundae$8.00
Vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
The Great American Grilled Cheese$15.00
Brisket, mac & cheese, with american cheese on texas toast. Served with chips and a pickle.
Fried Pickle Chips$11.00
Served with a side of horseradish cream sauce
Location

148 Bridge Street

Phoenixville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Great American Pub

