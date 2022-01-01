Great American Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4 West Ave, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 West Ave,
Wayne PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
Modern Italian and gems from our travels.
http://www.teresas-cafe.com
Spread Bagelry - Wayne
Montreal Style Wood Oven Bagels!
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Boutique by A Taste of Britain
Come in and enjoy!