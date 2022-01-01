Go
Great American Pub - Narberth

The Great American Pub sits in downtown Narberth, just down the street from the Narberth Movie Theater at the intersection of North Naberth and Haverford Avenues. It has been a local favorite for nearly twenty years. We feature one "pub style" menu for lunch and dinner. Our award winning burgers and wings are local favorites, and we pride ourselves on our daily specials created from the best ingredents available. Please come and visit us for a pint and a bite at the Great American Pub in Narberth.

101 North Narberth Ave

Narberth PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Sabrina's Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

M2O Burgers and Salads

Made to order Burgers & Salads

Zagafen

Simple Elegance

