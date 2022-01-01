Great American Pub - Narberth

The Great American Pub sits in downtown Narberth, just down the street from the Narberth Movie Theater at the intersection of North Naberth and Haverford Avenues. It has been a local favorite for nearly twenty years. We feature one "pub style" menu for lunch and dinner. Our award winning burgers and wings are local favorites, and we pride ourselves on our daily specials created from the best ingredents available. Please come and visit us for a pint and a bite at the Great American Pub in Narberth.



101 North Narberth Ave