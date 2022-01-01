Go
Great American Taco Company

Chef Inspired. Big Tacos. Big Flavors.

2915 E Battlefield Rd

Popular Items

Traditional Chicken$5.29
Citrus chicken, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Beef and Cheese$5.99
Nothing looks more sad than a half-empty taco, so we fill this one up with seasoned ground beef and cheese!
Hawaiian Chicken$6.49
Citrus chicken, sweet chili sauce, cabbage, feta, pineapple salsa, bacon, cilantro sour cream
Regular Small Queso$4.99
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$11.69
Toasted tortilla with steak, sauteed peppers and onions, and melted cheeses. Served with cilantro sour cream.
Pico de Chicken$6.29
Citrus chicken, melted cheddar, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce, Pico
Regular Individual Queso$2.49
Traditional Beef$4.99
Chili infused ground beef, smooth melted white cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes
Loaded Ultimate Beef 2.0$6.89
Chili ground beef, green chili, red chili sauce, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro sour cream, Pico, Guacamole
Havana Shrimp$7.49
Corn flour dusted shrimp, sauteed onions and pineapple, Cuban Mojo sauce, melted cheddar, cabbage, Pineapple pico
2915 E Battlefield Rd

Springfield MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
cellar + plate

Come on in and enjoy!

The Metropolitan Grill

Come in and enjoy!

Hard Knox BBQ

Fresh-daily, Pecan smoked Ozarks Barbecue with Chef-inspired Side Dishes.
Custom Catering services for groups of any size.

Dine in, Curbside Carry-Out and Online Ordering is available as well.

Pasta Express

Come in and enjoy!

