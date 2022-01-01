Go
Great Bagel & Bakery

Boiled and baked bagels made with fresh milled organic flour. Made in house, every day all day! Delicious sandwiches, hand-crafted coffee and tea beverages, and much much more!

BAGELS

3650 Boston Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)

Popular Items

Club$8.60
Custom Sandwich$2.00
Everything Bagel*$1.75
Medium Cold Brew$5.95
Healthy Sprout$6.00
Fresh, cucumber, sprouts and cream cheese on a fresh baked bagel
Omelet$8.00
Omelet sandwich with your choice of 2 ingredients and cheese on a fresh baked bagel
Bagel + Cream Cheese$3.95
Fresh Baked Bagel, with your choice of cream cheese
NYC$10.00
Fresh tomato and red onion, lox, cream cheese and capers on a fresh baked bagel
Basic$6.25
2 eggs and cheese on a fresh baked bagel
American$7.50
Classic sandwich with 2 eggs, cheese and bacon, sausage or ham on a fresh baked bagel
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3650 Boston Rd

Lexington KY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
