Great Bagel & Bakery

Let our team bring fresh-milled bagels, pastries, handcrafted sandwiches and salads to your next event. Weekly meetings, bridal and baby events, and everything in between, no event is too big or small - we do it all!

BAGELS

3650 Boston Rd #108

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Fruit Platter$40.00
Serves 10-12
A rotating selection of freshly cut fruit
Cream Cheese$6.25
Half-pints
Choose from a wide selection of delicious savory or sweet cream cheeses, all blended in-house
Box of Coffee$35.00
Serves 10
Intelligentsia coffee: French Roast, Breakfast Blend or Decaf - includes cups,
cream and sugar
Cinnamon Roll Platter$55.00
12 Pieces
Cream cheese glazed, pull-apart brioche cinnamon rolls, made with fresh milled organic flour
Banana Bread, 8 piece loaf$20.00
Egg & Cheese$68.00
Serves 10-12
10 sandwiches, cut in half: eggs, sharp cheddar on your choice of bagels
Muffins, half dozen$27.00
Biscotti, rotating$2.15
Dozen Bagels with 3 Cream Cheese/Spread half-pints$42.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of flours that are stone milled in-house
select your bagel variety, then add three spreads: your choice of cream cheese, peanut butter, whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, hummus, and jam
Dozen Bagels$18.00
Serves 12
Hand-shaped and baked fresh daily using a blend of organic flours that are stone milled in-house
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3650 Boston Rd #108

Lexington KY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
