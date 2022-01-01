Great Barn Taphouse

Go
Bringing Farm Crafted Beer to Warrington
When you go out, you don't just go out to eat, you go out to share an evening with friends with great bands, games, and more. Please join us at our Warrington Taphouse location and discover what our team of professional brewers, chefs, servers, and musicians have in store for you!

1500 Main Street

Popular Items

Bourbon Burger$15.00
Prosciutto Flatbread$10.00
Heirloom tomatoes, savory parmesan & mild mozzarella cheese grilled on top f a flatbread & topped with basil & garlic olive oil, balsamic shallot glaze reduction drizzle.
Doan's Lost Gold Beer Pretzel Bites$11.00
Sourdough pretzel bites baked to perfection, served with our signature Doan's Lost Gold Kolsch beer cheese dip & a side of housemaid honey Dijon mustard.
Wings$15.00
Choice of 8 for $14 or Choice of 12 for $16
Organic & free range. Served with a side of celery sticks and a side of housemate blue cheese dip.
Choice of 1 sauce: habanero Mango Witbier, buffalo, chipotle honey, Midnight Fox Stout BBQ sauce or Dry Rub. All XTRA sides and housemade sauces are .75 cents
4Pk New Zengland$17.00
4Pk Two Kids No Cash Double IPA$17.00
Loaded Fries$13.00
Red wine braised short rib, Midnight Fox Oatmeal Stout BBQ sauce, beer cheese on top of the fries.
4Pk Where the Delaware Am I?$16.00
Great Barn Hamburger$14.00
Grilled steak hamburger, Kolcsh beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun, Served with a side of fries.
Margherita Flat bread$8.00
Garden fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, melted mozzarella cheese on a perfectly grilled flatbread,
Location

1500 Main Street

Warrington PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
