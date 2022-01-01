Great Barn Taphouse
Bringing Farm Crafted Beer to Warrington
When you go out, you don't just go out to eat, you go out to share an evening with friends with great bands, games, and more. Please join us at our Warrington Taphouse location and discover what our team of professional brewers, chefs, servers, and musicians have in store for you!
Popular Items
Location
1500 Main Street
Warrington PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
