Spaghetti in Great Bend

The Page An American Bistro
2920 10TH ST, Great Bend
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$13.89
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Gambino's Pizza
1309 Main St., Great Bend
|Fam. Spaghetti w/Meatballs
|$22.99
Sharing size portion of Spaghetti Noodles, 6 Giant Meatballs, and our Signature Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with six slices of garlic bread.
|Spaghetti w/Meatballs
|$10.99
Spaghetti noodles, two giant meatballs, topped with our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with two slices of garlic bread
|Spaghetti
|$8.99
Spaghetti Noodles with our Signature Marinara Sauce. Served with two slices of garlic bread.