Great Big Jerk

Handcrafted, Wood & Charcoal Grilled, Made from Scratch, Jamaican Jerk Chicken

1215 New London Rd • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cherry Smoked Brisket 1/2 lb$14.00
Smoked over cherry wood and cooked for 14 hours. Seasoned simply with salt, pepper, garlic, and smoke.
Platter for 4$38.00
Whole, Split Jerk or Dry Rubbed Chicken + 2 Family Style Sides + Hand Cut Mango Salsa + Yeast Roll
Fresh Baked Yeast Rolls$4.00
6 of our baked fresh daily yeast rolls
Pimento Mac 'n Cheese$5.00
Baby Elbow Pasta + Creamy 3 Cheese Sauce + Diced Pimentos
Jerk Burger$13.00
Two Jerk Rubbed Smashed Patties + American Cheese + Toasted Potato Bun + House Made Pickle + Red Stripe Caramelized Onion + WAM Sauce
Served with a bag of chips
Chicken Sandwich Platter$11.00
Choice of Jerk or Dry Rubbed Chicken Breast + 1 side + GBJ Slaw + Red Stripe BBQ Sauce + Hawaiian Bun
Rib Platter$19.00
1 lb. Cherry Smoked Ribs + Choice of 1 side + House made Roll + Mango Salsa
Platter for 1$16.00
1/2 Jerk or Dry Rubbed Chicken + 1 side + Hand Cut Mango Salsa + Yeast Roll
Jerk Chicken Wings (10ea.)$10.00
Jerk Marinade + Charcoal Grilled + Mango Salsa
Sweet Fries$5.00
Jamaican Spice Seasoning Salt
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1215 New London Rd

Landenberg PA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
