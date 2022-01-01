Great Falls breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Great Falls
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tracy's Diner
127 central ave, Great Falls
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
|Side of Bacon
|$4.99
|French Dip
|$14.99
Street Burgers
2319 10th Ave S, Great Falls
|Rustic Montana Slider
|$9.99
Double quarter pound slider with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onion, & Pickles.
|Italian Slider
|$10.99
Quarter pund slider, with handbreaded mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & marinara sauce.
|Mushroom, Swiss, Carnalized Onions
|$10.99
Quarter pound slider with pulled pork, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, southwestern slaw, & BBQ Sauce.